Fish for free! You won’t need a license to fish in Pennsylvania on these 2 days

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The first of two Fish-for-Free Days in Pennsylvania will be held over the Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will waive its fishing license requirement, allowing people to fish for free within public waterways across the state.

The second Fish-for-Free Day will happen on July 4.

“From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on both days, no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, apply,” a news release from the PFBC said.

