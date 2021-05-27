Letter to the Editor: Patriotic Pushback

Since the CDC announced their new mask mandate, the news is stating that people are confused about whether or not to wear a mask. What is so hard about the decision, if you have been vaccinated, don't wear your mask anymore, unless you are in the company of children. The people who are not vaccinated, who most likely didn't want to wear a mask in the first place, will either decide to get the vaccine or be at risk of Covid 19 and variants. This virus like any survivor will find a way to attach itself to a host so it can continue to thrive. The people who believe in science, will be safe! The people who believe in conspiracy theories will be a perfect host for Covid. We eradicated smallpox, polio and many other diseases in the past, yet with Covid 19 our former President, who took the vaccine while still in office but refused to say so, has caused this matter to be a political issue instead of a public health issue. All I know is since I have received my vaccine, I don't worry anymore about getting sick. Getting the vaccine was emancipating and I would hope that enough people will get it so we can reach herd immunity.