Letter to the Editor: Second Amendment

As much as 6% of Christian priests (throughout the denominations) lose faith or do not believe in God and many during their training opt for a new course or even opt-out altogether and take a new vocation in life. Not many people know this, but it is true. Many were unbelievers for many years, even decades before the coming-out https://clergyproject.org/ It’s more Gospel Truth than the canonical Gospels. Loss of faith affects both male and female clerics, with a substantial staying in their profession solely for a Job and home, hiding their unbeliefs from their paymaster and flock. The % would be much higher if all these Christian malcontents left their prospective churches.