Atlantic Schools Offering Summer Lunch Program

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Rotary Club presented the 7th annual “Teacher of the Year” award at the Atlantic High School Commons on Wednesday afternoon. Rotarian Becky Schroeder read this excerpt from the nomination letters submitted to the Rotarians. “She was my son’s teacher, and my daughter’s coach-teacher, she had a significant impact on how my children have learned, the materials taught, and they both thrived in her classroom,” stated Schroeder. “The teacher set high but not unreasonable standards for my children and gave them the tools to succeed. My children were motivated and intellectually stimulated in her classroom and were successful because of her hard work. As you can tell, this teacher is loved and respected among her peers and her students. The 2021 Atlantic Rotary Club “Teacher of the Year” is Missy Goergen.”