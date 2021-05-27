Cancel
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Schools Offering Summer Lunch Program

By jeffl
swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood Service Staff in the Atlantic School District will offer the summer lunch program, starting June 7 in the Schuler Gym. The program offers free breakfast and lunch to children 18-years-old and younger. No identification or registration is needed, and families should enter through the back door near the loading dock. The program will be held on week days and continue through July 30. Breakfast will be served from 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be closed on July 5 to observe the Fourth of July holiday.

