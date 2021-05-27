Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jickow Drops Another Dancefloor Dominator Anthem 'The Nemesis Of Love EP'

pressparty.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJickow is back with a brand-new release on the DHB imprint, a consistent EP called ‘The Nemesis Of Love’ with featuring remixes from renowned producers like the German talent Mark De Pulse with over 400 releases spanning his career and Da Fresh hailing from France with accompanying iconic releases like ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘Aquila’. With an unstoppable work ethic backed by a string of impressive releases, Jickow is definitely cementing his place in the industry especially with this new release which would prove a shame to miss out on.

www.pressparty.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nemesis#Melodies#Imprint#Sound Of Music#Dance Music#Game Music#New Music#Vibe#Dhb#German#Aquila#Dancefloor Dominator#Love#Song#Remixes#Impressive Releases#Shorty#Homage#Beat Clicks#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Tr4nce Drops Valee & Egovert-featured ‘Hypnotic Heartbreaker’ EP

After creating a look as a hit-making producer, Tr4nce introduces himself as a recording artist with the release of his debut project, Hypnotic Heartbreaker. A six-song EP that maps out Tra4nce trajectory to the top, he keeps things personal on the first release with collaborations by close industry friends. the new EP boasts features from G.O.O.D Music signee Valee, buzzing Virginia rap act Egovert, Chi-Town mainstay 10K Kobee, ATL rising talent Rontae Don’t Play, Arkansas newcomer 870Glizzy and “Rerock” creator Lil Shun The Goat. “At the end of 2020, I was in the studio with a bunch of my friends, trying to find my ‘sound’, because I had no idea what direction I wanted to go in musically,” said Tr4nce. “I was going through a breakup at the time, and I found it that making “hard” music was better for me. I wanted people to feel how I felt while making the music. I wanted people to be happy while listening to my music. I then realized the direction I wanted to take my music. That same studio session, ‘Hypnotic Heartbreaker’ was birthed. I reached out to some artists that I worked with in the past, along with some new artists that I thought would fit and through those next few months.”
Musicearmilk.com

St Lundi drops emotive pop anthem "Lost in Love"

London-based songwriter St Lundi delivers brand new single “Lost in Love,” weaving a soundscape that’s simultaneously uplifting and melancholic with soulful vocals. Backdropped by minimalistic but anthemic pop-influenced sonics and drawing on conflicting yet complementary themes of personal trauma and joy, St Lundi zeroes in on his raw, honest songwriting on this latest offering, exploring the bittersweet twinges of finding your way through life’s maze of uncertainty and being rewarded by unconditional love.
Musicghbase.com

Musician Yung Pabi Drops Another Hit Song Dubbed “Banga”

Fast rising musician, Yung Pabi has released another track dubbed “Banga” to make his fans go nuts over his music. The last song that “Guy No” put out, broke into the top 60 most played songs. The likes of Ghud Music and Muse Africa will confirm. Now Yung Pabi is back again with another one.
Musicweraveyou.com

Jickow releases ‘The Nemesis Of Love’ EP featuring expert remixes : Listen

Making a name for himself, Jickow who hails from Belgium is a rising star in the electronic scene who won’t stop until he reaches his goals. Building a reputation as a producer who loves to create expert, top-notch productions, his career continues to go from strength to strength in huge ways. To further elevate his career, Jickow has released a brand-new EP much to the excitement of fans and it is titled ‘The Nemesis Of Love’.
Musicnuevoculture.com

Premiere: N3NA Drops The Empowering Anthem “Please Don’t Kill My Vibe”

Panamanian-born poet, rapper, and singer-songwriter Daniela Bulgin, better known under her stage name N3NA, has just released a new single titled “Please Don’t Kill My Vibe.” The lyric video released alongside “Please Don’t Kill My Vibe” is a great way to sing along N3NA’s catchy lyric, adding a visual element filled with an appealing intergalactic imagery in perfect synchronicity with this extraordinary single. This infectious song is an empowering anthem in which N3NA displays her full-on confidence and determination, a contagious vibe set to spark mass appeal among the crowds. She dives deep into her own experiences while sonically offering an astonishing fusion of soul, contemporary R&B, rap and trap, all together distilling a hypnotic energy. “Please Don’t Kill My Vibe” is a bilingual single sung both in English and Spanish.
MusicA.V. Club

Anthemic post-hardcore is rarely this moving (also, Young M.A. is back): 5 new releases we love

There’s a lot of music out there. To help you cut through all the noise, every week The A.V. Club is rounding up A-Sides, five recent releases we think are worth your time. You can listen to these and more on our Spotify playlist, and if you like what you hear, we encourage you to purchase featured artists’ music directly at the links provided below. Unless otherwise noted, all releases are now available.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Teen Pop Rock Band Hello Sister drops new EP ‘Three ByThree’

Teen pop-rock band Hello Sister has released their first-ever EP, entitled Three By Three which dropped on May 14, 2021. The band, made up of singer-songwriters and siblings Grace, Gabriella, and Scarlett Mason, felt the title fit perfectly, as the EP contains three songs by the three girls. The trio will also announce summer tour dates shortly on their social media. Additionally, the band auditioned for the judges on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent. Episodes will start airing June 1. “It was a great experience, but we can’t spoil anything just yet,” the girls said.
Musicelectrowow.net

Self-Love Anthem “Sleeping Ugly” Receives Over 20K Streams On Spotify!

Reached an incredible milestone of 20K streams on Spotify in its first few days of release. This powerful self-love anthem written and sung by HONEY encourages you to regain confidence. For instance, she breaks musical barriers and decides to merge Rap and Pop successfully. Her distinct seductive vocals work in pure harmony with the lyrics that invite you to look beyond imperfections. Certainly, the practical lesson I can get from this awesome tune is the possibility of seeing beauty in ugliness. In other words, you are the only one who can define your beauty as labels are for jars not for people.
Theater & Dancefactmag.com

Leila Ziu curates a virtual rave with Altered States on the Dancefloor

Featuring musical contributions from Rian Treanor, Paleman and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. Artist and director Leila Ziu explores dance culture and alternate realities with Altered States on the Dancefloor, a triptych of audiovisual works that correspond to three different rooms at a virtual rave. Featuring musical contributions from Rian Treanor, Paleman and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, each room sees Ziu experimenting with a variety of disciplines and styles, moving between experimental choreography, video montage, as well as 2D and 3D animation. “The confinement of this past year has evoked atmospheres and opened doorways into alternate realities,” Ziu explains. “It’s as if my withdrawals turned into alluring invitations enticing me into other realms.”
Musicedmidentity.com

Yulia Niko and Pig&Dan Drop Collaborative EP ‘Mozza’

Fast forward to summer nights with two flavorful techno tunes from Yulia Niko & Pig&Dan on Nicole Moudaber’s MOOD Records. Over the past decade, Nicole Moudaber has helped the techno scene grow with her imprint, MOOD Records, which is both precise and ruthless with its offerings in the genre. While the label has been a home for her own releases, it’s also become one for other talented artists in the scene and the latest to join in on the fun are Yulia Niko and Pig&Dan. They’ve put their minds together to take their sounds to new heights with a powerful EP dubbed Mozza.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Farruko & CJ Share Bilingual Drill Anthem “Love 66” With Miami-Set Music Visual

Farruko is one of the most versatile artist-songwriters in Latin music today, comfortably blending traditional and modern styles into a unique sound of his own. Today, Farruko releases “Love 66,” a bilingual banger with Staten Island rapper CJ, whose breakout hit “Whoopty” topped Urban and Rhythmic radio earlier this year and continues as a hit song of 2020 and 2021. Heavily influenced by drill music, a sound that’s taken over the street scenes in NYC, London, and Chicago, “Love 66” is a raw and gritty anthem that bridges rap and Latin culture, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself and remaining grounded even after achieving fame and fortune. Named after the Puerto Rican superstar’s favorite hookah flavor, the song finds the two artists mixing braggadocious boasts with heartfelt assertions that they’ll never forget their past. Duetting atop dark synths and sliding 808s, Farruko and CJ prove to be adept sparring partners, the NYC rapper complementing Farruko’s booming baritone with English and Spanish bars.
Musictheprp.com

Love Is Red To Release New EP “Darkness Is Waiting” In June

The reunited Love Is Red will be returning with their first proper release since 2004 next month. Due out June 01st from the band is a new 5-song EP titled “Darkness Is Waiting“, which will first be made available exclusively through Bandcamp. It will land on other digital service providers in July. For now a preview can be found below.
Celebrities101 WIXX

Jonas Brothers, Marshmello drop video for “Leave Before You Love Me”

A day after debuting their new single, “Leave Before You Love Me,” on Sunday’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the Jonas Brothers dropped a new music video for the song. The clip features Nick Jonas and his brother Joe trading lead vocals — Nick while sitting alone on a subway train for the first verse and Joe strolling down a deserted street for the second.
MusicEffingham Radio

The Rolling Stones Drop New Lyric Videos And Live EP Sampler

Just released are new lyric videos for the Rolling Stones' 1968 single “Jumpin' Jack Flash” backed with “Child Of The Moon.” Both tracks have been newly remastered by 12-time Grammy-winning mastering engineer Bob Ludwig, and are available digitally as a single on all streaming platforms. The directors of the new...
Musiccultr.com

dEVOLVE Drops Invigorating Full Length EP ‘Run This Town’

DEVOLVE’s Run This Town EP epitomizes the spectrum of sounds the solo artist has manifested around his brand. Energetic dance shows it’s face, infectious pop music does as well, with both sides being a apart of the repeating sonic themes that come from the dynamic DJ/producer. “Run This Town,” “DANGER,”...
MusicThe FADER

Skales and Davido dim the dancefloor’s lights on “This Your Body”

Last year, Nigerian pop mainstay Skales shared an EP called Healing Process, seven tracks that balanced the flexing-focused tracks ("Badman Love," "Loko") with passionate displays of vulnerability ("Done To Me," "On Your Side"). His new single "This Your Body," a collaboration with Davido, falls in the middle: an ode to the prospect of a hookup, "This Your Body" glows with the excitement some impending, long-awaited romantic companionship. And to that end, every element, from the joyous scatting to the glowing synths to the sheer chemistry between the artists, confers with each other for maximum infectiousness.
Musicearmilk.com

MEI drops an anthem for black women with "See Us"

MEI continues to establish her musical voice, and we are all better off for it. The South London vocalist, bassist, and producer has never been one to avoid getting personal in her music, but her latest single “See Us” is perhaps her most urgent to date. Written in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, the new single acts as a call to Black women to demand to be seen as they are. With genre-bending production from the duo A Good Friend and an accompanying video filmed during lockdown, “See Us” demonstrates MEI’s resilient spirit with a message that is both salient and timeless.