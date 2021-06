The economic recovery’s seemingly open road ahead could get a little bumpy from here. Consumers are growing more confident and opening up their wallets while manufacturers ramp up and travel demand rebounds. But the employment market has stubbornly lagged behind. Retired Ripon College economist Paul Schoofs says job growth has been going through a choppier recovery since late 2020 with little consistency in how many jobs are being added each month. Schoofs says the good news is the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits has fallen to a new pandemic low.