OVERNIGHT: Texas Senate passes bill to help moms with postpartum depression

By Wes Rapaport
cw39.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a marathon day debating legislation with the end of session deadlines looming, the Texas Senate approved a measure early Thursday morning to increase Medicaid coverage for new mothers. The committee substitute to House Bill 133 would raise Medicaid coverage for new Texas moms to six months...

