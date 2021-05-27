Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston Weather – Warm and humid, storms return Saturday

By Adam Krueger
cw39.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) Another day with little to no rain in Southeast Texas. At most, we’ll see a few very isolated showers pop in the afternoon (20%). Otherwise, the main weather story for now is the warmth and humidity. Yesterday’s 80s felt as hot as mid to upper 90s. Today will be similar.

