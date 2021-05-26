Pacific Labour Scheme: expanding while borders are closed

Australia’s second most populous state Victoria has been locked down for the fourth time affecting millions of residents of the capital Melbourne as a fresh Covid outbreak is “running faster than ever recorded”.The seven-day "circuit breaker" lockdown will begin at midnight on Thursday with Victorians only allowed to be out for five reasons, including shopping for food, vaccination and medical assistance.Acting Victoria premierJames Merlino called for lockdown as infection cases doubled to 26 in just 24 hours and the number of exposure sites in the state soared to 150."In the last day, we’ve seen more evidence that we’re dealing...