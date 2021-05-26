newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Pacific Labour Scheme: expanding while borders are closed

By Holly Lawton
devpolicy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a challenging year for Pacific labour mobility. With the onset of COVID-19, borders in the region were quick to shut. And, have largely remained so. Migrant flows ground to a halt with closure of the Australian border in March 2020. While closures have helped to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the region, they have wrought havoc on Australia’s labour market. Balancing the health impacts of the pandemic with the economic implications of the response (border closures, restrictions on domestic mobility) has been a tricky business.

devpolicy.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Australia#Pacific Islanders#New South Wales#Labour Market#Economic Migrants#New Labour#Domestic Demand#Australians#The Pacific Labour Scheme#Seasonal Worker Programme#Pls#Swp#Plf#Pacific Research Program#Solomon Islands#International Borders#Pacific Labour Mobility#Ongoing Border Closures#Meeting Labour Demand#Migrant Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Australia
Related
Small BusinessTennessee Tribune

Victoria Business Groups Demand Lockdown Support In Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — Victoria’s latest lockdown is expected to leave businesses a further AU$1 billion ($772 million) in the red, with industry groups and the opposition demanding immediate state government support. Business, tourism and event groups are clamoring for compensation, as Victoria prepares to enter its fourth lockdown in 15...
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Kakadu Case Could Set Law For Sacred Sites In Australia

KAKADU, Australia — A Kakadu case about a contested walking track could have broader implications for sacred sites and Australian law. The Northern Territory Sites Authority is taking Parks Australia to court for desecration of a sacred site near Gunlom Falls within the Kakadu National Park caused by allegedly illegal works.
AustraliaTennessee Tribune

South Australia Labor Party Promises Indigenous Statues

ADELAIDE, Australia — Labor in South Australia will spend AU$1 million ($777,050) on new statues and monuments celebrating the state’s Aboriginal heritage and history if the party wins the next state election. Labor leader Peter Malinauskas says if elected next year, his government will consult with South Australians to identify...
Public HealthTennessee Tribune

Victoria Outbreak Sparks Closures And Questions Regarding Pandemic

MELBOURNE, Australia — A national blame game has erupted as Victoria seeks to deal with a fresh Covid-19 outbreak and other states respond with restrictions on travelers. The Melbourne outbreak is thought to have started with a case involving a Victorian man who contracted the virus while in a hotel quarantine in Adelaide.
Travelthewestsidegazette.com

Western Australia Closes Border To Victoria Amid Outbreak In Australia

PERTH, Australia — Western Australia will reintroduce a hard border with Victoria after a cluster of 26 coronavirus cases was detected in Melbourne’s north. Victoria will enter a seven-day lockdown from midnight on May 27 in a bid to contain the outbreak which includes 79 exposure sites. The Government of Victoria is the administrative authority of the Australian state of Victoria. As a parliamentary constitutional monarchy, the State Government was first formed in 1851 when Victoria first gained the right to responsible government.
Chinamilwaukeesun.com

Australia reviews China Port lease near US military outpost

Canberra [Australia], May 27 (ANI): A lease granted to China's Landbridge Group to function Darwin Port in northern Australia, has come under review, amid the worsening diplomatic ties between Canberra and Beijing. Australian protection officers are reviewing the 99-year lease granted to Landbridge Group in 2015, in exchange for USD...
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Australia’s Queensland State Set To Slam Border Shut To Victoria Province

BRISBANE, Australia — The Queensland government will slam its border shut to Victoria after the state went into a seven-day lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown will begin at 11.59pm on May 27 after the state recorded 11 new cases linked to the City of Whittlesea outbreak overnight taking the total cases to 26.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Melbourne lockdown returns as Australia sees new spike in Covid cases

Australia’s second most populous state Victoria has been locked down for the fourth time affecting millions of residents of the capital Melbourne as a fresh Covid outbreak is “running faster than ever recorded”.The seven-day "circuit breaker" lockdown will begin at midnight on Thursday with Victorians only allowed to be out for five reasons, including shopping for food, vaccination and medical assistance.Acting Victoria premierJames Merlino called for lockdown as infection cases doubled to 26 in just 24 hours and the number of exposure sites in the state soared to 150."In the last day, we’ve seen more evidence that we’re dealing...
Public HealthKenosha News.com

Melbourne, Australia, set for 4th lockdown as cluster grows

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city was set to enter its fourth lockdown Thursday as concern grew over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant. The seven-day lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26...
IndiaPress Democrat

Australia’s decision to keep borders closed till mid-2022 draws mixed opinions

MELBOURNE, Australia — When Australian officials announced last week that the country was unlikely to fully reopen its borders until mid-2022 because of the coronavirus, the backlash immediately began building. Critics warned that Australia risked becoming a “hermit nation.” Members of the Australian diaspora who had been struggling to return...
Public HealthSeattle Times

Some warn Australia against another year of closed borders

MELBOURNE, Australia — When Australian officials announced last week that the country was unlikely to fully reopen its borders until mid-2022 because of the coronavirus, the backlash immediately began building. Critics warned that Australia risked becoming a “hermit nation.” Members of the Australian diaspora who had been struggling to return...
AgricultureBirmingham Star

Chinese students told to avoid studying in Australia

Canberra [Australia], May 19 (ANI): Amid worsening relations between Beijing and Canberra, a survey has found that while students from China were still interested in studying in Australia, some agents were insisting that students apply to another country. According to The Australian Financial Review (AFR), the report follows anecdotal evidence...
Businessthemusicnetwork.com

Berlin agency The Bliss Office expands into Asia Pacific region

Berlin-based underground music agency The Bliss Office has expanded into Asia, with the intention of growing its presence there, as well as in Australia and the Middle East. The move is a partnership with A Plus Artists, and will see The Bliss Office establish a branch in Singapore. A Plus Artists is already familiar with the Asian underground scene, as co-founders Roy Gerritsen and Michel Kuklinski previously worked at David Lewis Productions in Hong Kong.
EconomyForbes

Costs Crisis As Labor Shortage Emerges Behind Australia’s Closed Border

Australia’s closed border as a Covid-19 defence is starting to have an inflationary effect on the economy as an acute shortage of skilled labor drives costs up and production down. Mining companies in particular are feeling the squeeze with a growing line of producers reporting cutbacks in output thanks to...
CoronavirusSpringfield Business Journal

Australia sticks with plan to keep border closed until 2022

Australia is keeping its international border close until mid-2022, despite mounting pressure to reopen sooner. Australia in March 2020 closed the border to non-nationals and non-residents. The country since has accepted only limited international arrivals, mainly citizens returning from abroad. The country has reported roughly 29,700 positive cases amid the...