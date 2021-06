Paytronix Systems, Inc., an advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that Charles R. Gray has been named as its new chief revenue officer. Reporting to CEO Andrew Robbins, Gray will lead Paytronix global sales, partnership, and channel strategy. Gray joins Paytronix from NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), where he served as general manager of its Restaurant as a Service Group. He is a hospitality technology go-to-market leader who has acted as both a Paytronix client and partner during his more than 30 years in the industry.