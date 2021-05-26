Cancel
Kenney eyes full capacity at CFL games this summer

By Canadian Press
chatnewstoday.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON — Alberta’s premier is expressing hope for full capacity crowds at CFL games this summer. Jason Kenney says the Edmonton Football Team and Calgary Stampeders could sell as many seats as possible in their outdoor stadiums if certain targets are met under the province’s reopening plan. The province’s plan calls for all restrictions to be lifted two weeks after 70 per cent of Albertans aged 12 or over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

