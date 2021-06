The Sixers have not been truly tested in quite some time, although they have had some surprisingly close calls here or there, like when they beat the Spurs in overtime or barely hung on against an undermanned Pelicans squad. The lottery-bound Pistons rolled into town last night with a rather lengthy injury report. And while the game wasn’t entirely a sleeper (Detroit was within 10 points or so for large swaths of the game) the Sixers never really appeared to feel threatened.