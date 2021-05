The resurgence of COVID-19 positive cases from local and community transmission in Fiji has dealt a swift blow to the economic optimism around a travel bubble with New Zealand and Australia. Opening of international borders is essential to economic recovery due to the importance of Fiji’s tourism sector. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, travel and tourism contributes to 26.3 per cent of total employment in Fiji. However, removal of border restrictions and a travel bubble with New Zealand and Australia will now be pushed far down the economic reopening agenda.