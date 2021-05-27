Cancel
Nevada State

Prep Baseball Report holds championship tournament in Vegas

By Rachel Moore
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
Prep Baseball Report will host the Nevada state championship tournament for high school athletes beginning Thursday.

When the NIAA announced that there would be a high school baseball season, but they would not hold a state championship game, coaches and players across Nevada were disappointed. Then, PBR, the scouting and recruiting organization, stepped up to the plate to give the teams a shot at glory.

"I remember the excitement and the joy that that really brought me and all of my teammates," said Brett Harrison, an organizer with PBR and a Green Valley High School baseball alum. "To even have an opportunity in that, and the unfortunate situation that we're in, and not allowing another year without being able to play for the ultimate prize, we had the resources and enough people who were behind us to be able to pull this off."

The first rounds of the tournament will be held at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School and Faith Lutheran Academy on Thursday, May 27. The semifinals and the championship game will be held the following Saturday and Monday at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the 2021 Little League Nevada State Champion, so that they can represent Nevada in the Little League West Region Tournament in San Bernardino, Calif.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For tickets to the semi-finals on Saturday, May 29, click here . For tickets to the championship game on Monday, May 31, click here .

