Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York Mills, NY

I Love New York Mills, But I Have Only One Gripe

By Vinnie
Posted by 
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I guess you could say I lucked out in finding a place to live in the Utica area. At least that's what I was saying until I heard this idiotic noise. Living in New York Mills so far has been a dream. It's great because my drive into work each morning and on the way home is only about 9 minutes. Can't exactly beat that! However I have heard Commercial Drive in Yorkville can be a little sketchy around the holiday season. That part doesn't really worry me too much, I am used to the rush hour traffic on the Northway in the Capital Region. Can't be any worse than that, can it?

961theeagle.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rush, NY
State
New York State
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
City
New York Mills, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Whitesboro, NY
City
Yorkville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Love New York#Earth#Baaaah#Love#Northway#Home#Noise#Holiday Season#Silence#Man#Commercial Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Walmart
Related
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Can We Please Open an IKEA in Central New York?

The first time you go is honestly an experience you'll never forget. I went there a few times traveling for my college internship, and haven't visited ever since. It got me thinking though: with all the vacant mall space we have here in Utica, even at Destiny USA and Shoppingtown Mall in Dewitt, can we please open an IKEA?
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Own This Bizarre New York House That Claims to Extend Your Life

This has to be the most colorful and bizarre house on the market in New York right now. According to Architectural Digest, there are 52 different colors found in and on this home. It's like a Sherman Williams exploded on it. But believe me the bizarre doesn't end with the bright colors. This house also has, what can only be described as a Mars-like floor in parts of the house that look like a mix of a giant sandbox and the surface of Mars.
ShoppingPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Why This Iconic Summer Item Might Be Difficult to Find This Year

The shortage could affect everyone's summer celebrations. As we are starting to come out of the COVID pandemic, we've all experienced an item shortage at one time or another. Think about that trip to the grocery store last year when you couldn't find toilet paper, paper towels or Lysol wipes anywhere. The shelves were bare. We've had a quick gas shortage that caused gas prices to rise everywhere and now we can possibly have to add another item that might be hard to find this summer to the list of shortages.
Oneida County, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Two Memorial Day Weekend Distress Calls on Oneida Lake May Have Been a Prank

Local law enforcement officials are concerned that a pair of boat-in-distress calls to 911 over the holiday weekend may have been prank calls. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol stopped short of calling them 'fake' or 'prank' calls, instead referring to them as 'unfounded' - while recapping the weekend on WIBX First News with Keeler in the Morning on Tuesday. Both instances involved a reported boat in distress on Oneida Lake, with the first report being made to Onondaga County 911 on Friday, Maciol said. The second came on Sunday afternoon and was made to the U.S. Coast Guard, he said.
Goshen, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

LEGOLAND Needs Your Help Naming Its New Ice Cream Flavor

The newest theme park in NYS is about to open, but they need your help first. Arguably one of the most exciting things to come to the Hudson Valley is LEGOLAND in Goshen. This project has been in the works for years but it's finally ready to open. But before it does, LEGOLAND needs your help. They have a new ice cream flavor that needs a name.
New Hartford, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Watch 13 Cute Ducklings Wander the Hallway Inside This New York School

The first thing you'll see when you watch the video below is the mother duck and her ducklings are not wearing masks. They're also walking in the wrong COVID-19 safety lane and they are clearly not socially distanced inside Myles Elementary School in New Hartford, NY. My guess is that they heard that the CDC has lifted most of the restrictions as long as people (and ducks) have been vaccinated.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Distraction Thieves Target Wallets, Phones and More In New York

Warmer weather is here and the pandemic restrictions are lifting which means the return of crowds everywhere finally! But beware! According to Patch.com, pickpocket incidents are on the rise. As you are walking down Broadway in Saratoga, in the audience of a concert at SPAC, or attending this summer’s New York State Fair you are fair game for the skilled thieves who makeup the international pickpocket rings invading cities and towns throughout the U.S.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Is the Family Dinner a Thing of the Past?

When I was growing up in the 1970s, my family ate a relatively late dinner each night. It was always between seven and seven-thirty. My friends all ate earlier than that, many of them between five and five-thirty. We ate late because my dad did not get home from work until seven, and the family sitting at the table together was a must. At least it was on weeknights. And it was fun. We’d talk, and my dad would quiz us on movies and history and other stuff. Does this kind of dinner still exist?
Utica, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

You Sure Would Impress If You Bought This Lamborghini For Sale In Utica

Owning a Lamborghini is something that many people lust after for their entire life. Now you actually could be turning that dream into a reality. Right in Utica is a white 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo up for sale. It actually seems to be priced incredibly fairly as well. The seller on Facebook Marketplace is asking for a measly $90,000 for this impressive Italian supercar. The current NADA value seems to be somewhere around $100,000 to $121,000. Mind you, this car 12 years ago when released was the sexy mistress of the Lamborghini family as the Murcielago was the only other car they offered, and by 2009 that was quite dated.
Lake George, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

The Griswold Family Truckster Spotted in Lake George, NY

If you're a movie buff and getting ready to head out of the CNY, for a quick trip this weekend, you may see a familiar car sharing the road with you. Lake George is a super popular getaway for those of us here in Central New York. It's not too close, not too far and when you get there you definitely feel like you're on vacation.
RestaurantsPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

You Can Scream For Free Ice Cream By Giving Blood In June

Who doesn't like ice cream? Who doesn't like free? Obviously, everyone does. Here is the easiest way to get yourself some delicious free ice cream. First off, we are already about to head into the month of June. Feels like the year is flying by. Sure better than 2020 so far though. Especially because Stewart's is bringing back an incentive for giving blood. They have been doing the free ice cream thing in June for 6 years and in that time have helped get the American Red Cross nearly 40,000 blood donations.
Public SafetyPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Ahoy! Man Attempts to Steal Luxury Yacht And Set Sail On the Hudson

Batten down the hatches! A bizarre incident unfolded Wednesday morning when police say a man jumped aboard the Atlantica charter yacht and attempted to set sail to the high seas. Well, by "high seas" we assume he was going to take it up the Hudson. A worker said the disheveled and distraught man shoved him aside and jumped aboard the 145-foot vessel, that was docked at the Chelsea Piers. But when the intruder locked himself inside the 3-deck luxury yacht, that's when the witness said the unthinkable happened,