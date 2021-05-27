Wisconsin makes grants available to help small businesses recover
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is accepting applications for the new Wisconsin Small Business Recovery Grants. The grant program is a collaboration between the revenue department and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The grants will provide as many as 84,000 Wisconsin small businesses with annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million with a flat award of $5,000.www.superiortelegram.com