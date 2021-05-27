Paving an Efficient Transfer Pathway to a Bachelor’s Degree
President Biden’s American Families Plan, announced last month, calls for more than $100 billion to provide two years of free community college for all students. This is a great opportunity for those who might have thought higher education was out of reach. But the vast majority of students who start at community college aim to achieve a bachelor’s degree, and few do so. To provide meaningful opportunities for social mobility in a world of free community colleges, colleges and universities must make efficient, effective transfer a priority.www.insidehighered.com