Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Paving an Efficient Transfer Pathway to a Bachelor’s Degree

By Rebecca Lavinson
Inside Higher Ed
 14 days ago

President Biden’s American Families Plan, announced last month, calls for more than $100 billion to provide two years of free community college for all students. This is a great opportunity for those who might have thought higher education was out of reach. But the vast majority of students who start at community college aim to achieve a bachelor’s degree, and few do so. To provide meaningful opportunities for social mobility in a world of free community colleges, colleges and universities must make efficient, effective transfer a priority.

www.insidehighered.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#San Antonio College#Alamo Colleges District#Degree Programs#Degree Courses#Higher Degree#Graduate Programs#Education Program#American Families Plan#Sac#The Alamo Colleges#Learning Frameworks#Transfer Student Outcomes#Transfer Students#Transfer Options#Pathways#Four Year Institutions#Community College Aim#Higher Education#Graduates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Good News: Justin earns bachelor’s degree from Central Methodist

FAIRFIELD — Brandon M. Justin of Fairfield graduated with a bachelor of science after majoring in communication studies from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. Justin’s accomplishment was announced in a press release. Do you have some good news to share? Send it to Susan Hiland at [email protected]. Be...
Saratoga Springs, NYesc.edu

SUNY Empire Establishes 3 Pathways Transfer Agreements with HVCC

SUNY Empire State College has entered into three Pathways Transfer Agreements with Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC), in business administration, entrepreneurship, and marketing. These agreements make it easier for HVCC students to obtain their bachelor’s degree. The agreements provide HVCC associate-degree students with seamless transfer to SUNY Empire in the...
Collegestheedadvocate.org

2022 Best Bachelor’s Degree Programs in Computer Science

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. Deciding which college to attend can be a daunting task. For many, it will be the most important decision that they make in their lives. To make an informed decision, you have to consider a lot of variables, such as cost of attendance, financial aid, student-teacher ratio, academics, student life, and more. These factors will either positively or negatively impact the quality of education that you receive.
Fayetteville, ARnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Bumpers College Creates New Transfer Degree Programs With UA-Cossatot | #education | #technology | #training

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two departments in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas have signed memorandums of understanding with the University of Arkansas-Cossatot Community College, providing more opportunities for students pursuing careers in agriculture. The Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness, and...
CollegesPosted by
JC Post

KSU to launch online bachelor's in kinesiology

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is launching an online bachelor's degree in kinesiology designed to allow students to explore the importance of physical activity in the context of human health and well-being, according to a media release. The degree program, which is enrolling now but launches this fall semester, combines...
Tulsa, OKgtrnews.com

OSU-Tulsa and Tulsa Community College Partner to Offer Bachelor’s Degree in Tulsa

Students looking to earn a bachelor’s degree and stay in Tulsa will benefit with the creation of College Park, a public four-year university experience in one location. In announcing the expanded partnership between Tulsa Community College and Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, leaders also announced OSU-Tulsa has commitments for $500,000 to help fund scholarships for College Park students.
Collegesvtc.edu

Vermont Tech Named for Best Software Engineering Bachelor’s Degree

15 Best Bachelor’s Degrees in Software Engineering List Features Vermont Tech. Study.com has published their list of the 15 best bachelor’s degrees for software engineering for 2021 and has included Vermont Technical College on their list. The article features similar details that the college includes on their Software Engineering program page about career in the industry and projected job growth, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Collegestheedadvocate.org

2022 Best Bachelor’s in Paralegal Studies Programs

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. Deciding which college to attend can be a daunting task. For many, it will be the most important decision that they make in their lives. To make an informed decision, you have to consider a lot of variables, such as cost of attendance, financial aid, student/teacher ratio, academics, student life, and more. These factors will either positively or negatively impact the quality of education that you receive.
Collegesprunderground.com

Buena Vista University to Provide Students More Affordable Course Materials

Akademos announced today a new partnership with Buena Vista University (BVU) as its technology partner in transitioning to an online model for course material sales. The University will also utilize a new mobile merchandising solution to run online pop up shops at their athletic events. A private university in Storm...
Collegeswesleyancollege.edu

Wesleyan ranks as the nation’s 10th Best Online Bachelor in Business Administration Degree Program

Best Value Schools recently ranked Wesleyan’s 100% online bachelor of business administration (BBA) program as the tenth best in the nation. The ranking is particularly impressive considering the College introduced the online program for women, along with degrees in accounting and applied psychology, just two years ago. Wesleyan’s trademark small class sizes are taught mostly by full-time faculty and feature real-time collaboration with a tight-knit community of instructors and classmates.
Iowa Stateedglentoday.com

Edwardsville's Julia Sylvies Receives Her Bachelor's Degree At Iowa State in Agricultual Engineering

AMES, Iowa - Edwardsville's Julia Sylvies received her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering recently from Iowa State University. Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.
Carson, CAcsudh.edu

Women’s Studies Grants First Degrees

Women’s Studies has only been a major at CSUDH for one year, but its first four graduates are already earning their degrees this spring. As Associate Professor and Coordinator of Women’s Studies Jenn Brandt says, “We’re so excited. To have all of these wonderful students, in a pandemic, not only surviving but thriving, has exceeded my expectations! I know they’re going to go on and make the university very proud.”
CollegesABQJournal

UNM’s down students, revenue and degrees

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, executive director of the Greater Gallup Economic Development Corp., has served in the Legislature representing McKinley and San Juan counties since January 2001. She is also chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee and a member of the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee.
Mineral Wells, TXCorsicana Daily Sun

PAVING THE WAY: MWHS' first associate's degree graduate heading to A&M

Mineral Wells High School senior Luke Bullock will have two degrees after stepping across the stage tonight as the first MWISD student to obtain an associate’s degree. “Mineral Wells decided they would start offering dual credit classes to incoming freshmen, so as an eighth grader I took my [Texas Success Initiative] test and was enrolled in my first class in the fall semester of my freshman year,” he said.