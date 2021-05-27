Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Harcum College’s Melting Pot of a Men’s Soccer Team Punches Its Ticket to National Championship

Posted by 
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5SAk_0aDD19nJ00
Image via Harcum College.

The Harcum College men’s soccer team is a testament that soccer truly is the world’s game.

With a roster that features players from four different continents and a coach from across the pond, the Bears made program history last weekend with a 2-1 upset of Monroe College, the defending national champions and fourth-ranked team in the country, to punch its ticket to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship.

Click here to continue reading.

DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Media, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is sharing Delaware County’s story as it unfolds every day with positive, upbeat content.

 https://delco.today/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monroe College#Junior College#Melting Pot#Soccer Players#World Soccer#National Champions#Harcum College#A Men S Soccer Team#Championship#Fourth Ranked Team#Men#Features Players#Program History#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana, PAcardiachill.com

Pitt men’s soccer team concludes season ranked as No. 3 team in the nation

The Pitt men’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Indiana last Friday that knocked them out of the NCAA tournament one game shy of the national championship. But the Panthers maintained their status as one of the top programs in the country, as they concluded the season ranked as the No. 3 team in the United Soccer Coaches poll. The ranking is the highest Pitt has held at the conclusion of a season in program history.
College SportsSoccerAmerica.com

Men's College Cup: Marshall completes improbable run to championship

Men's college soccer has a long history in West Virginia, dating back to the late 1960s, but it seen nothing like Marshall's Thundering Herd. Marshall, which had never previously advanced as far as the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I Men's Tournament, defeated eight-time champion Indiana, 1-0, in Monday's championship game in Cary, North Carolina.
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Casper College men's soccer team gets ready to host Region IX tournament

The Casper College men's soccer team will look to continue its winning ways next week when it hosts the Region IX tournament semifinals and championship game at Murane Field. The Thunderbirds, who climbed to No. 7 in the National Junior College Athletics Association rankings on Monday, will host Otero Junior College at noon on Monday. Laramie County Community College and Trinidad State Junior College meet in the other semifinal, with the winners playing Tuesday for the Region IX championship and a trip to the NJCAA Division I Championships.
Cary, NCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marshall vs. Indiana live stream, NCAA Men's College Soccer Championship, TV channel, start time, how to watch

The Marshall Thundering Herd will meet the #3 Indiana Hoosiers in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship on Monday night from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Marshall is coming off a 1-0 win over North Carolina in the semifinals and will be looking for their first-ever NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship. Meanwhile, Indiana is coming off a 1-0 victory over the #2 Pittsburgh Panthers in the semifinals to advance to the championship. They’ll be looking for their ninth NCAA championship with a win tonight.
Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Men's college soccer: SCC captures Region XI soccer title

Thirteen turned out to be a lucky number for Southeastern Community College's men's soccer team. The Blackhawks entered Tuesday's Region XI, Division II championship tilt with a 12-match winning streak, but reaching 13 was no problem. Top-seeded SCC blanked second seed Hawkeye Community College, 4-0, at Bracewell Stadium. SCC now...
Scottsdale, AZNCAA.com

Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's college golf championship

The 2021 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championship participants are now known after the conclusion of six regionals. Five of the six regionals ended on Wednesday, as the Stillwater Regional wrapped up Tuesday. The top five teams at each regional and the top individual not on one of those teams advanced to the DI Men's Golf Championship after regional competition.
Herriman, UTPosted by
Deseret News

High school soccer: Skyridge scores twice in last 13 minutes to punch its ticket into the 6A title game

In its last season, the Skyridge Falcons fell short of playing in a championship game after being defeated by Brighton in the 5A semifinals. Now in their first full boys soccer season as a 6A school, the Falcons will find themselves facing Weber in Friday’s 6A championship game at Rio Tinto Stadium, thanks to a 2-1 victory over Herriman Monday evening at Juan Diego High School.
Vallejo, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo Omega FC men’s soccer team routs Dahlak FC

Vallejo Omega FC beat Dahlak FC 10-2 on Saturday in a National Soccer League Pacific Conference contest. Edenilson Blanco and Sebastian Bouchett both had hat tricks for Vallejo, which improved to 3-0-2 overall, good for first place in its division. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=He5saeKl&cid=8138&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on. Shawn Aguigui had two goals while Jordan Vasquez and...
TennisNCAA.com

Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis national championship

Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis championship final. Alejandro Palacios sealed the DII men's tennis championship for the Barry Buccaneers after beating Columbus State's Christian Garay in No. 2 singles. Palacios knocked off Garay 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Barry jumped out to a 3-1 lead after winning the doubles point and closing out two singles matches in just two sets.
Soccerfordham.edu

Men’s Soccer Among the Final National Top 25 Rankings

(May 20, 2021) – After a stellar spring season that featured the team’s fourth Atlantic 10 Championship and fifth NCAA Championship appearance, the Fordham men’s soccer team was placed in the final Top 25 polls of the season this week. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
East Hartford, CTNewsTimes

Rentschler Field will host U.S. Women's National Soccer team in July

After a year of being most shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rentschler Field is coming back to life. The stadium in East Hartford is hosting the NCAA lacrosse Final Four this week. It was announced Wednesday that Rentschler will host the U.S. women’s national soccer team in two friendly matches against Mexico on July 1 and July 5.
College Sportschatsports.com

2021-22 Men’s College Basketball Exempt Multi-Team Events

Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball, Twitter, George Washington, Santa Clara Broncos men's basketball, Georgia, Bradley Braves men's basketball, Southern Illinois Salukis men's basketball, Virginia Commonwealth University, Utah. Dates and matchups are all tentative, thanks to CoVID-19. Thurs.–Fri. and Sun., Nov. 18–19 and 21: Charleston, S.C. (Jon Rothstein via Twitter; Jeff...
GolfKATV

Arkansas Tech wins Division II men's golf national championship

Almost 30 years since the Golden Suns basketball program earned the only two national championships in school history, the men's golf team has won its first. The Wonder Boys, currently ranked No. 4 by GolfStat, were tested by Georgia Southwestern. Andre Jacobs won the fifth and final match by a single stroke, birdying the par-3 17th hole at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Orlando, FLfox44news.com

Baylor Men’s Tennis Punches Ticket to Elite Eight

ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 1-ranked and second-seeded Baylor men’s tennis defeated No. 14-ranked and No. 15 seed Ole Miss 4-1 Monday afternoon at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., to advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals. The Bears (32-4) dominated the doubles point, then battled to scratch out three more...