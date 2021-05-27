Cancel
U.S. Politics

China hits back as US revisits Covid lab theory

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has denounced US efforts to further investigate whether Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab. US President Joe Biden has called on intelligence officials to "redouble" their work to find out how the virus was first transmitted to humans. China's foreign ministry accused the US of "political manipulation and blame...

Public HealthUS News and World Report

China Outraged at Growing ‘Lab Leak Theory’ Speculation in U.S., U.K.

China has expressed outrage at growing speculation in Western countries that the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese laboratory, slamming new – and unproven – intelligence assessments and saying its scientists plan to rebut a theory Beijing considers politically driven. "It's ridiculous to ask intelligence units to do the...
Public HealthMiddletown Press

Understanding the Covid-19 Lab-Leak Theory

After more than a year of scientific hypotheses, baseless conspiracy theories, and a lack of transparency from China, we still don’t know Covid-19’s origin story — the precise route SARS-CoV-2 took to end up as the cause of a global pandemic. And thanks to the country’s deep partisan divides, even the suggestion that we still need a clearer picture of how the novel coronavirus got its start can be perceived as politically charged.
Presidential ElectionDefense One

Biden Brings More Class Warfare to Foreign Policy

Despite presenting his agenda as the antithesis of Donald Trump’s, President Joe Biden, like his predecessor, is managing global affairs as an extension of domestic politics and economic policy. The goal of what the Biden administration calls “foreign policy for the middle class” is to promote the interests of America’s middle-class and working people. Supporters defend this approach as a reorientation away from a post–World War II foreign policy that, in their view, privileged the rich by pushing trade agreements that allowed competition from imports and enforcing a multinational order that allowed global business to flourish at workers’ expense. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s mea culpa earlier this year for his own previous support of open trade described the Biden administration’s approach in these terms: “We will fight for every American job and for the rights, protections, and interests of all American workers … Our trade policies will need to answer very clearly how they will grow the American middle class, create new and better jobs, and benefit all Americans, not only those for whom the economy is already working.”
IndustryBoston Globe

Pharma’s secrecy hinders global COVID-19 vaccination. Joe Biden could fix that.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, we were told that we were all in this together. From Cape Town to California, leaders preached the virtue of solidarity. Now the United States has opened vaccine eligibility to all adults, while the rest of the world lags months — and even years — behind. Rich countries are vaccinating their people 25 times faster than poorer nations.
U.S. Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory Is Back With Consequences

U.S.-China relations set to deteriorate as Biden gives new life to theory the lethal contagion escaped from a Chinese lab. Once widely dismissed as a conspiracy theory, the allegation that Covid-19 originated in a Chinese government laboratory in Wuhan is gaining renewed attention. According to this theory, Chinese scientists at...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US officials press China to provide greater transparency

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): With a renewed focus on a fresh investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, US experts and officials on Sunday called on China to provide greater transparency and speed inquiries into whether the pandemic began with a leak from a lab. "There's going to...
Public Healthhannaherald.com

We could face another pandemic if origins of COVID-19 not fully uncovered, expert warns

The world needs the cooperation of the Chinese government to trace the origins of COVID-19 and prevent future pandemic threats, two leading U.S. disease experts said Sunday. Information to support the theory that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, has increased, said Scott Gottlieb, a commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration in the Trump administration who now sits on the board of Pfizer Inc.
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

UK intel agencies call COVID lab theory ‘feasible’: report

​British intelligence agencies have deemed the theory that the deadly coronavirus leaked from a lab in China to be “feasible,” according to a report. After initially claiming there was only a “remote” chance that the pandemic originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a reassessment led British officials to increase the likelihood to “feasible,” the Sunday Times of London reported.
Public HealthPosted by
WRAL News

Fact check: Biden exaggerates U.S. coronavirus vaccinations

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden earned applause with a line about how well the United States has been doing in vaccinating people against the coronavirus. "We've created more places to get vaccinated … and now, 50% of all of America — more than any other country — is fully vaccinated," Biden said in his May 27 speech.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Stop China From Getting a Civilization-Killing Pathogen | Opinion

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden issued a statement ordering the U.S. intelligence community to "collect and analyze information" on the origin of COVID-19 and report back to him in 90 days. A better approach would be for the U.S. to declassify intelligence related to the virus's origins immediately. Assessments prepared...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Republican Rep. accuses China of the 'worst cover-up in human history' and says it's 'more likely than not' COVID came from the Wuhan lab in ' - as ex-FDA commissioner says leaks 'happen all the time'

Republican Texas Rep. Mike McCaul believes it's 'more likely than not' COVID came from the Wuhan lab and has accused China of the 'worst cover-up in human history'. McCaul told CNN's State of the Union that President Biden's investigation was 'long overdue' but fears it may turn up nothing because scientists have 'destroyed everything at the lab.