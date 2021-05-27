For Facing Our Own Death

As you think about God’s creation, there is so much we can learn from it. In Proverbs 30:25-28, the author shows how animals that God has created have a wisdom that we should take note of when he writes, “ants—frail as they are, get plenty of food in for the winter; 26 marmots—vulnerable as they are, manage to arrange for rock-solid homes; 27 locusts — leaderless insects, yet they strip the field like an army regiment; 28 lizards — easy enough to catch, but they sneak past vigilant palace guards.” (Prov. 30:25-28; Message) But one example from God’s creation that has grabbed my attention the most over the years, especially in relation to how the church is meant to work together, is geese. Why? Here is what science tells us about why geese fly in a V-formation.