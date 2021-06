Democratic voters are slightly more sympathetic to Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, according to a Politico-Morning Consult Poll released Wednesday. The survey, which polled nearly 2,000 registered voters from May 14 to May 17 as the some of the worst violence in years between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas escalated, found that about 12 percent of voters identified as “Democrat” or “leans Democrat” said they were “more sympathetic” to Israelis, with 18 percent saying the same for Palestinians.