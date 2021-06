Google introduced a cloud-based gaming service in November 2019 which can allow the streaming of video games up to 4K resolution. With a high-speed data connection, you can achieve 60 frames/s from Google’s centers around the world. The service can be accessed on the company platforms like chrome, Pixel phones, Chromecast, and also on supported devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and Asus. The service can be accessed without charge with a Gmail account and a compatible device but it will be devoid of some features. Although, all the premium features can be accessed by purchasing ‘Stadia Pro’ for 9.99 dollars a month. If you are skeptical about buying it, you can still access it for free, and here’s how you can proceed.