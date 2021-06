Engineers at MIT have not too long ago introduced that they’ve efficiently developed a programmable fiber. Fascinating Engineering reviews: Featured in Nature Communications, this new analysis may end result within the improvement of wearable tech that would sense, retailer, analyze, and infer the exercise(s) of its wearers in real-time. The senior creator of the examine, Yeol Fink, believes that digital fibers like these developed on this examine may assist develop the chances for materials to “uncover the context of hidden patterns within the human physique that may very well be used for bodily efficiency monitoring, medical inference, and early illness detection.” Purposes for the know-how may even develop into different areas of our lives like, for instance, storing wedding ceremony music inside the bride’s robe.