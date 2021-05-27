Editorial: Defund the police? L.A. needs to stop dodging the question
In the weeks and months after George Floyd’s murder, activists coalesced around one terrible truth: Decades of police reforms have not stopped the targeting, abuse and unjust killing of people of color by police officers. Their answer was to call for more radical steps, starting with reducing the size, scope and budgets of law enforcement agencies. As protests spread across the country, so did the call to “defund the police.”www.msn.com