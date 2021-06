Dr. Edward Redd, physician and soon-to-be regional TV pitchman, doesn’t want to tell people they have to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I don’t believe that coercing people into getting vaccines, or coercing people into doing anything, is very helpful,” said Redd, a physician for the Bear River Health District and a former Utah legislator. “People have to arrive at their own conclusion using the information they’re able to gather. What I hope to do is get them good information and let them make their own decisions.”