Big Prizes: CVS throws in tropical trips, Super Bowl tickets in vaccine push

People getting a Covid-19 vaccine next week at designated sites will receive a free ticket to a state scratch-off lottery that could pay $5 million. “We know that vaccinations are the vital piece of the puzzle we need to crush COVID once and for all,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday. “We’re doing everything we can to make getting a vaccine as quick and easy as possible, but as vaccination rates slow across the state, we’re going to have to get creative to put even more shots in arms. This new pilot program will offer a greater incentive for New Yorkers to get vaccinated by offering a free scratch-off ticket for a chance to win up to $5 million. The more New Yorkers we can get vaccinated, the better our situation and the faster we can return to a new normal, so I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to go to your nearest site and get the shot.”