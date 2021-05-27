Cancel
Lottery

Big Prizes: CVS throws in tropical trips, Super Bowl tickets in vaccine push

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy chain CVS is helping President Joe Biden's push to get 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 by Independence Day, promising customers prizes ranging from tropical cruises to a trip to Super Bowl LVI if they get shots. The move by CVS, which has over 9,600 pharmacies...

New York City, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Cuomo Dangles Lottery Ticket in Vaccine Push

People getting a Covid-19 vaccine next week at designated sites will receive a free ticket to a state scratch-off lottery that could pay $5 million. “We know that vaccinations are the vital piece of the puzzle we need to crush COVID once and for all,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday. “We’re doing everything we can to make getting a vaccine as quick and easy as possible, but as vaccination rates slow across the state, we’re going to have to get creative to put even more shots in arms. This new pilot program will offer a greater incentive for New Yorkers to get vaccinated by offering a free scratch-off ticket for a chance to win up to $5 million. The more New Yorkers we can get vaccinated, the better our situation and the faster we can return to a new normal, so I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to go to your nearest site and get the shot.”
LotteryKWTX

CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations. The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.
Public HealthFresno Business Journal

Pharmacy offering Super Bowl trip, free cruises to get vaccinated

CVS Health is giving people a chance to win over 1,000 various prizes for getting a Covid vaccine. As of June 1 eligible customers who have already received or plan to receive a Covid-19 vaccine through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. The sweepstakes will provide weekly drawings and...
Woonsocket, RISFGate

CVS offers luxury prizes as coronavirus vaccine incentives

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging...
Public HealthOrlando Sentinel

Would you get vaccinated to win a cruise? Or is the Super Bowl more your style?

If peace of mind didn’t persuade you to get vaccinated, how about a cruise? Or Super Bowl tickets? Or four days in Bermuda?. CVS announced Thursday that it is starting a national contest to boost vaccination rates, the latest of several incentive programs across the country. On Wednesday, an Ohio woman won $1 million in that state’s Vax-A-Million lottery.
NFLPosted by
WGN TV

CVS offers Super Bowl trip, other sweepstakes prizes to people who get COVID shot

(NEXSTAR) — CVS Health is hoping that a chance to win a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, a cruise and other prizes (including cash) will result in more COVID-19 shots in arms. On June 1, the drugstore chain will launch a sweepstakes with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get vaccinated or register to do so through CVS.
TravelPosted by
pymnts

US Travel 13 Pct Lower Than Pre-COVID 2019 Numbers

Travel in the U.S. showed signs of returning to normal levels this Memorial Day weekend, even though celebrations were muted by the pandemic. Airline traffic, which all but ground to a halt during the height of the pandemic and also is easily measured compared to other modes of transportation, was up 384 percent on Sunday (May 30) compared with the traffic on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend 2020, according to data provided by the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Memorial Day Sunday 2021 air traveler counts remained 34 percent below 2019’s pre-pandemic air traveler figure for the comparable Sunday.
HealthABC6.com

Vaccinated residents can enter sweepstakes to win prizes through CVS

WOONSOCKET, R.I (WLNE) – Starting June 1st, customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over thousands of potential prizes. The prizes are set to be drawn over a six-week period. “We’re...
Retailcbs19news

Kroger, CVS join efforts to encourage vaccinations by offering prizes

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two major retail chains are joining efforts encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations by offering prizes. CVS Health and Kroger Health announced giveaways on Thursday. Both campaigns will begin next week, giving people the chance to win various prizes. Kroger Health will be offering five...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Kroger to give out several $1 million cash prizes in vaccination push

Kroger said Thursday that it would give out five $1 million cash prizes in a bid to encourage vaccinations, joining a growing complement of corporations and state governments seeking to encourage continued efforts to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. The Cincinnati-based grocer said the giveaways would happen each...
Public HealthSupermarket News

Hy-Vee gives $10 gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Hy-Vee has begun offering a $10 store gift card to customers who get a full COVID-19 vaccination at one of its pharmacies or vaccine clinics. The Midwestern grocer said yesterday that, starting June 1, people who complete their COVID immunizations at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or at a pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic — either one or two shots, depending on the vaccine — will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card. The full vaccination must be administered between June 1 and Nov. 11, 2021.