Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grovetown, GA

This rising sophomore is at the center of Grovetown basketball's culture change

augustachronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerrion Reid doesn't react negatively to criticism. Instead, he views it as the push he needs to get out of a rut. Like when Grovetown played Evans in February and Warriors coach Darren Douglas took Reid out early. “I told him, ‘Dude, you look so scared right now,’” Douglas recalled...

www.augustachronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Basketball
Augusta, GA
Education
City
Augusta, GA
City
Grovetown, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Evans, GA
State
Alabama State
Augusta, GA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culture Change#Sophomores#Warriors#He Got Game#The Division#Tcu#Wake Forest#Baylor#Auburn#Grovetown Basketball#Grovetown Players#The Game#Line#Time#Criticism#Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
Education
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Kaleb Jackson became Evans' QB1 last season. He's hungrier for more in 2021

On a cooler-than-normal afternoon last week, Evans High first-year football coach Barrett Davis whistled for his first team offense to swap out with the scout team during a spring practice. While most of the offensive players took to the sideline, hydrated and watched the underclassmen go through drills, senior quarterback...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Athens, GAsicemdawgs.com

Cornerback Marcus Washington commits to UGA for 2022

Marcus Washington, a cornerback from Grovetown, Ga., has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2023 class. Washington is the son of former Georgia Bulldog Marcus Washington, Sr., who played in Athens from 2005 to 2009. Marcus Washington announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs on Saturday. Marcus...
Georgia StateKU Sports

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky

Monday afternoon, on a live podcast with Jeff Goodman and The Field of 68 Media Network, Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler orally committed to Kentucky. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound point guard chose the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Asked by Goodman what made the difference, Wheeler, who led the SEC...
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Westminster soccer team shoots for seventh state title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Smiles and cheers all around for the Westminster boys soccer team. Today the school held a “State send-off” as the boys head to Macon for a shot at the state title. And not just any state title, their seventh state title in a row. “We got...
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

Augusta celebrates three high school basketball state championships

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Three local high school basketball programs took home state titles this season, and today, the City of Augusta, the Board of Education and the Georgia General Assembly hosted a parade to celebrate their accomplishments. “Teamwork is what got us here today," said Richmond County Schools Superintendent Kenneth...
Augusta, GAWCJB

Blue Wave basketball player Adrian Bloodworth signs with Paine College

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge basketball player Adrian Bloodworth fulfilled his goal of committing to play in college on Thursday, signing to play for Paine College in Augusta, Georgia. The Lions compete in the Division II Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. At only 5-foot-8, Bloodworth knew he would have to work...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

'We're part of history': Augusta Prep boys and girls soccer enter state semifinals

The Augusta Prep Day School boys soccer team no longer has to feel like it’s in a shadow. For years, Augusta Prep girls soccer has been synonymous with success at the state level. If the Cavaliers girls team wins Friday in the Georgia Independent School Association semifinals, it will return to the state championship game for the sixth time in eight seasons.