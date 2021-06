Most things in life have a healthy side and a destructive side. The same is true even for some seemingly always negative things. For example, fear. It’s something we tend to always see as a negative, because who wants to be afraid? Being afraid usually means you’re either in real danger of harm, or you’re plagued with anxiety over some perceived potential harm. Of course, this harm could be of the physical, emotional, or social variety. So many things can cause pain in this life, so it is naturally a negative thing to live in fear of them. Fear is destructive. And it can be used to manipulate, control, and destroy us – both by other people, and by the enemy of our souls. 2 Timothy 1:7 says “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”