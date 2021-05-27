Cancel
Religion

Letter: We wish members of the LDS Church would see us as we are

By James F. Cartwright
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Newman is right on (“Nelson asks for understanding, but doesn’t offer it”). Leaders and many members of the LDS Church do not listen to those who do not adhere to the official position, though their rhetoric advocates listening. Those of us who have “walked the walk” of trying to...

