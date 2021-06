Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The dry and hot air mass across the area will be with us again today. There will be patchy clouds throughout the day with temperatures well above the 87-degree average. Highs are going to be in the low to mid-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beach. The sea breeze will push inland throughout the afternoon, there could be a spotty shower, but the chance of a shower is less than 10%.