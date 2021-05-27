Monroe Street Midway Opening Roller Rink, Basketball Courts & More To Downtown Detroit

Are you ready to hear what Detroit is bringing to the table now? A midway full of fun is set to open this weekend which will be an experience for the whole family. Lace up your rollerblades and get ready to roll around a huge rink right in the heart of Downtown Detroit.

The site, near Campus Martius Park, that was turned into a drive-in theatre this winter and will transform once again this summer. Monroe Street Midway is set to open this Friday, May 28 and run through the Fall. Hours are Sunday to Wednesday from Noon to 9 P.M. and Thursday to Saturday from Noon to 11 P.M.

Southwest Detroit’s RollerCade is partnering with Bedrock to operate the city’s only outdoor roller rink. RollerCade originally opened in 1955 which makes this the oldest continuously opened, black-owned roller rink in the city and one of the oldest in the country. This will be an awesome opportunity for families to enjoy outdoor recreation during the spring, summer and fall. This will truly be a one-of-a-kind activity that isn't just anywhere! Here is exactly what to expect:

Food & Beverage

Along with food served from the concession stands, there will be a variety of rotating food trucks on site.

Rollout Detroit

Roller skate sessions will be blocked off in two or three-hour time slots. This activity will cost $10 per session and roller skates will be available to rent at $3 a pair. Walk-ins are welcome or sessions can be booked ahead of time here. Rollout Detroit hours will be:

Sunday - Wednesday: 12:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Thursday - Saturday: 12:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M.

Art Installations

Four of Detroit’s most prominent artists will display their work throughout the Monroe Midway. Featured artists include:

Sheefy McFly, a multidisciplinary artist, created the mural directly on the skate rink and his work is also displayed within the Midway

Phil Simpson, a fine artist and muralist who designed the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone courts with different murals on the floors of each court

Olivia Guterson, contemporary artist, and Jessica Care Moore, poet, collaborated to create a large painted wall mural inside the Monroe Street Midway

Rocket Mortage Sports Zone

This sports zone was previously held in Cadillac Square, but will now include four basketball courts and a multi-use sports court that will host a wide range of athletic and recreational activities including futsal, pickleball and handball.

Come Play Detroit will operate the space and equipment will be available free of charge. The Sports Zone will be open daily from 12:00 P.M - 9:00 P.M. and is available on a first come, first served basis.

Performances

Events and performances by local DJs will be occuring here along with outdoor fitness classes.

Photo By: Bedrock Detroit