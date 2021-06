Omayra Acevedo, Barr Lake State Park. At first, I thought that it was impossible for the city of Brighton, Colorado, to be home to such a beautiful High Plains natural habitat. Once I got there, I realized I had been proven wrong. I will admit that it was not my favorite place, but still, it was pretty impressive with the amount of bird activity and views it had to offer. My favorite thing about Barr Lake State Park is that they closed a mile of their trail due to raptor nesting. That means that an eagle, hawk, falcon, osprey, owl and/or kestrel was caring for fledglings, and Colorado was protecting them. That alone got me super excited.