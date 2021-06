We now know what the salary cap for the 2022 season will be after the NFL and NFLPA agreed on Wednesday that they have agreed on a salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million. Knowing the cap this far in advance is a change from past years. Although this is not the official cap, and there is a small possibility it comes in lower, chances are in comes in right at the $208.2 million — which is great news for the Eagles.