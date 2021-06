Abu Dhabi is stepping up efforts to become a global media and entertainment industry hub as part of a drive to diversify its oil-based economy. The oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates has consolidated its so-called culture and creative industries — basically museums and media industry infrastructure — into a single unit called DCT Abu Dhabi that plans to plunk down a whopping additional $6 billion over the next five years into industry sectors ranging from media, movies, gaming and music, as well as investments into building more museums and other cultural attractions.