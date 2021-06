There is no doubt that the future of work is hybrid, with workers in certain roles working at home, in the office, or move between these environments. In fact, a majority (53%) of global business and IT leaders expect hybrid work models to be accepted work practices for many industries. Tune in to this webcast from PWC, featuring IDC’s Amy Loomis, Global Research Director for the Future of Work, for the latest in return-to-office trends, and a list of recommendations to smooth the transition to a hybrid work model.