Hello and welcome to Pipeline. This week: Venture firms actually list jobs, goodbye golden handcuffs, and Hunter Walk's idea for an IMDbB, but for products. Hiring a new partner at a venture firm has always been a largely opaque process with no cover letters or resumes involved. Instead, many partners I've talked to have described yearslong courting where you're just hanging out, doing a deal or two together, and then suddenly there's engagement talks to join the partnership without even realizing you'd been formally dating.