Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Iceland takes step to curbing state ownership of banks after 2008 collapse

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zH0E_0aDCzEEh00

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland intends to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of Islandsbanki by next month, in a first step to curbing the state’s ownership of the banking sector well over a decade after it imploded during the 2008 financial crisis.

The North Atlantic nation, whose banking collapse was an extreme example of the greed and mismanagement of the global financial system, said on Thursday it would begin to normalise its financial sector by selling at least 25% of the bank’s existing shares by next month.

Islandsbanki, formerly Glitnir, was one of the three lenders that failed within days of each other in 2008, prompting a state takeover that resulted in the restructuring of existing banks and creation of new ones.

Islandsbanki, which became the country’s first listed company in 1904, saw its share price fall by 75% in just a month in September 2008 before it was nationalised. At the time, the Icelandic government paid 600 million euros ($732.24 million) for a 75% stake, which included the issuance of new capital.

Today, Islandsbanki could be valued upwards of $1.1 billion in the IPO, a source familiar with the transaction said, asking not to be named.

Citing successful capital raises by banks, including NatWest and Greece’s Alpha Bank, he said there was renewed interest in financial institutions across Europe as the COVID-19 crisis is not primarily a financial crisis, banks are generally well capitalised and most are heavily provisioned.

OVERLY EXPOSED

Iceland began in the early 2000s to promote itself as a low-tax island economy that could serve as a base for offshore investment and finance.

At one point, the country’s banks held assets worth ten times the nation’s gross domestic product, including large assets abroad, making them overly exposed when the financial crisis hit.

Capital controls and a subsequent fall in the Icelandic currency helped to restore Iceland’s competitiveness.

It began lifting capital controls in 2015, bringing it out of financial isolation, while a tourism boom fuelled economic growth.

“The listing of Islandsbanki on Nasdaq Iceland is an important first step to reduce the Icelandic state’s significant ownership in the banking sector,” Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson said in a statement.

“Thereby we move one step closer to a healthier environment in our banking sector, such as those of our neighbouring countries in the Nordics,” he said.

Arion Bank, one of the other three large banks that collapsed in 2008, was the first to list in 2018. Arion was taken over by the state in 2008, but its creditors took control of the bank in 2010.

Islandsbanki has a domestic market share of around one-third, around 740 employees and last year posted pretax profit of 9.32 billion Icelandic crowns ($77 million).

The bank, which has a BBB/A-2 credit rating at S&P Global Ratings, aims to deliver a return on equity of between 8% and 10% by 2023 and above 10% in the long term.

The state holding company has hired Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and HSBC to help coordinate the IPO.

($1 = 121.0400 Icelandic Crowns)

($1 = 0.8194 euros)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Bank#Nasdaq Iceland#Ipo#Investment Banks#Public Sector Banks#Economic Collapse#Global Financial Crisis#Banks And Banking#Glitnir#Icelandic#Ipo#Natwest#Alpha Bank#Nordics#Arion Bank#Bbb#S P Global Ratings#Citigroup#Financial Sector#Financial Institutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
Small Businessthepaypers.com

Malaysia's Central Bank provides financing facility for SMEs

Malaysia’s Central Bank has established a 1 billion ringgit (USD 241 million) financing facility — the High Tech Facility – National Investment Aspirations (HTF-NIA) — to support local high-tech and innovation-driven small and medium-sized enterprises impacted by the pandemic. Eligible companies can receive up to 1 million ringgit (USD 241,000)...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Top Credit Suisse European FIG banker joins Jefferies -sources

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has lost a key dealmaker in Europe, two sources familiar with the move said, as a pay-driven exodus of top investment bankers which began in the United States spreads. Switzerland's second-largest bank is struggling to retain staff after trimming bonuses to tackle losses of more than $5...
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Is Too Big to Escape Regulations, Says the Governor of Sweden’s Central Bank

Sweden is already working on regulating crypto exchanges, as the central bank’s governor believes BTC is too big to escape global regulations. Bitcoin has become too big of an asset to escape regulatory frameworks, argued the governor of Sweden’s central bank – Stefan Ingves. At the same time, the nation’s finance minister confirmed that the country is already looking into implementing tighter rules around cryptocurrency exchanges.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Ecuador central bank foresees 2021 growth rebound of 2.8%

QUITO, June 1 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s central bank on Tuesday said it expected the economy to grow 2.8% this year, a strong recovery after a 7.8% contraction in 2020 as the country struggled with the coronavirus pandemic. That forecast, nonetheless, was down from an estimate for 3.1% growth the bank...
EconomyClick2Houston.com

China's central bank tries to stop surge in currency's value

BEIJING – China’s central bank is trying to restrain the surging exchange rate of its currency, temporarily backtracking in efforts to make the tightly controlled yuan more flexible and market-oriented. On Monday, commercial lenders were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves in the central bank to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU reaches deal on tax transparency for multinational firms

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - European Union government and parliament negotiators reached a deal on Tuesday on rules that will force large multinational companies to disclose how much revenue and tax they pay in the 27-nation bloc and how much in countries considered tax havens by the EU. The new...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Mexican retailer and bank Coppel lands $2 billion loan

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer and lender Coppel said on Tuesday it has obtained a $2 billion loan backed by four major banks that it will use mainly for refinancing. The syndicated 40 billion peso loan made by banks BBVA, HSBC, Santander and Scotiabank, is the largest...
WorldCoinTelegraph

Indian central bank clarifies regulations as local banks shun crypto

India’s central bank has issued an official notice regarding the fact that local banks are reportedly cautioning customers against using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). Published Monday, the notice points out that the Reserve Bank of India is aware of media reports that certain banks have cautioned their customers against crypto by referring to the RBI’s quashed, three-year-old circular.
Worldthecoinshark.net

Ireland's central bank is concerned about the popularity of cryptocurrencies

Derville Rowland, one of Ireland's Central Bank's top executives, said the growing popularity of crypto assets is primary anxiety for the banking sector. In an interview with Bloomberg, she stressed that due to the speculative and unregulated nature of digital currencies, consumers have a responsibility to clearly understand what they are investing in.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

China raises reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced Monday that it will raise the reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits by 2 percentage points from the current 5 percent to 7 percent, beginning June 15. The move aims to strengthen the liquidity management of foreign currencies in financial...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

French central bank says bank dividend curbs to be lifted in September

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Restrictions on banks’ dividend payouts imposed during the economic crisis will be lifted in September, the head of the French central bank said on Friday. “Restrictions on dividends can and should be lifted from next September,” Francois Villeroy de Galhau told journalists, speaking in his...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China state banks buy dollars to curb rapid yuan rally -sources

(Adds comments, details and background) SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China’s major state-owned banks were seen buying U.S. dollars at around 6.4 yuan per dollar level on Tuesday afternoon, four sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a move viewed as an effort to curb fast yuan appreciation to breach the key level.
Economybalkaninsight.com

EBRD Takes Sole Ownership of Moldova’s Giurgiulesti Port

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it had assumed sole ownership of Moldova's International Free Port to ensure its uninterrupted operation – and safeguard its interests in the project. A view of the Giurgiulesti International Free Port in the south of Moldova near the border with Ukraine. Photo:...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Iceland Central Bank Hikes Key Rate

(RTTNews) - Iceland's central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter-basis point on Wednesday, citing higher inflationary pressures. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise the key interest rate, which is the rate on seven-day term deposits, by 25 basis points to 1 percent, the Central Bank of Iceland said in a statement.
TrafficPosted by
newschain

Eurostar secures £250m bailout after collapse in demand

Eurostar has secured a £250 million rescue package after warning it was “fighting for its survival” due to the coronavirus crisis. The cross-Channel rail operator said it has reached a financing agreement with its shareholders and banks. This includes French state rail company SNCF, which is the company’s majority shareholder.
Currenciescryptobriefing.com

Central Bank Governor Says Crypto Regulation is Likely

The Governor of Sweden's central bank says that cryptocurrencies are now "big enough" to be regulated. Many central bank officials around the world have recently aired concerns over the growth of Bitcoin and other digital assets. The U.S. also appears to be looking into crypto regulation and the potential launch...