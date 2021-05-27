Red Consultancy appoints first agency-wide MD
The appointment marks a return to the 120-strong agency for Coney, who moved to the United States four years ago. She will join in the summer, reporting to CEO Mike Morgan. Coney joins a leadership team that also includes the CFO Paul Weigold and the divisional MDs: Danny Whatmough, who runs Play (consumer technology and lifestyle) and Shiny Red (digital and social); Emily Morgan, who runs Life (food and drink, wellbeing, beauty); and Jo Monery, who runs the corporate and technology division.www.prweek.com