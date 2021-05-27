Red Consultancy appoints first agency-wide MD

IPG Mediabrands media investment and intelligence division Magna is devoting a new global leadership position to digital partnerships and media responsibility. Magna appointed Elijah Harris as its first-ever evp, global digital partnerships and media responsibility. In the new role, Harris will be responsible for connecting Mediabrands teams with products and services globally and leading relationships related to global digital media platforms and partners while also acting as an industry advocate for media responsibility across platforms. He will report to Magna U.S. president Dani Benowitz.