Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Red Consultancy appoints first agency-wide MD

By Danny Rogers
prweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe appointment marks a return to the 120-strong agency for Coney, who moved to the United States four years ago. She will join in the summer, reporting to CEO Mike Morgan. Coney joins a leadership team that also includes the CFO Paul Weigold and the divisional MDs: Danny Whatmough, who runs Play (consumer technology and lifestyle) and Shiny Red (digital and social); Emily Morgan, who runs Life (food and drink, wellbeing, beauty); and Jo Monery, who runs the corporate and technology division.

www.prweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Senior Vice President#Senior Partner#Cfo#Marketing Services#Red Consultancy#Mds#Shiny Red#Fleishmanhillard#Samsung Global Mobile#Sky Mobile#Sony#Virgin Money#Financial Services#Cdr#Samsung Uk#Activision#Agency Wide Md#Ceo Mike Morgan#Brand Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Passendo Expands North American Presence With JTG Ventures Partnership

JTG will operate as an integrated business development team, leveraging existing relationships and resources to introduce Passendo’s cutting edge email monetization services to both supply and demand-side potential clients and partners. Passendo CEO, Andreas Jurgensen says the partnership will help speed up initial efforts in the North American market, which...
BusinessNews-Medical.net

VirtaMed appoints Andy Weymann, MD, MBA, to Board of Directors

June 1, 2021, Zurich, Switzerland: VirtaMed, the world leader in medical simulation training, has added Andy Weymann to its board of directors. With more than 25 years of experience working in the medical device and biotech/pharma industry and as an orthopedic surgeon, Andy has extensive experience developing and launching products and a track record leading international medical training initiatives.
Businessmartechseries.com

Global Business Development Executive Michael M. Straubel Joins Fintech CCM And CXM Leader O’Neil Digital Solutions As Managing Director f Global Partnerships

O’Neil Digital Solutions, the leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), today announced the appointment of global fintech and business development executive, Michael M. Straubel, in the newly created role of Managing Director of Global Partnerships. This new hire further reinforces the organization’s commitment to cutting-edge CCM and CXM SaaS solutions designed for the financial services industry.
BusinessAdWeek

Magna Appoints First Global Digital Partnerships and Media Responsibility Lead

IPG Mediabrands media investment and intelligence division Magna is devoting a new global leadership position to digital partnerships and media responsibility. Magna appointed Elijah Harris as its first-ever evp, global digital partnerships and media responsibility. In the new role, Harris will be responsible for connecting Mediabrands teams with products and services globally and leading relationships related to global digital media platforms and partners while also acting as an industry advocate for media responsibility across platforms. He will report to Magna U.S. president Dani Benowitz.
Businessaithority.com

Genoox Accelerates Genomic Data Community Platform Expansion With $8 Million Round and Appointment of New Board Chair

Genoox, the world’s first community-driven genomic data platform, announced that it has raised $8 million in a round led by IN Venture, a Sumitomo Corporation backed venture fund, with participation from Infinity Medical and existing investors Inimiti, Glilot Capital and Triventures. The new investment will enable the company to expand its community of genetic professional users, reaching over 1500 healthcare organizations today, enhancing the network effect created by sharing genetic insights on the Genoox platform.
Softwarebusinessnewswales.com

Alcumus Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Drive Growth Ambitions

Leading technology-led risk management software provider Alcumus has appointed Rhys David as Chief Technology Officer, reflecting its commitment to technology being at the forefront of the business to provide a streamlined approach to how customers access the range of products and services. Rhys will be leading the global technology function,...
Businesswhattheythink.com

ROTOCON Appoints John Lomberg as Market and Business Development Director

Primary focus of the position is to maximize engagement with ROTOCON’s stakeholders, shareholders, and customers to grow shareholder and stakeholder value. Cape Town, South Africa – John Lomberg has joined ROTOCON as market and business development director, effective from 14 June 2021. The primary focus of the new position is to maximize engagement with ROTOCON’s stakeholders, shareholders, and customers to contribute towards revenue growth, increase in brand value, and identify new printing solution opportunities in South Africa and Sub-Saharan.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Publicis Groupe launches PubHub, Rajesh Ghatge named chief growth officer

Jun. 2—NEW DELHI — Publicis Groupe on Wednesday announced the launch of PubHub, a new model that will create bespoke marketing transformation solutions at scale through the integration of capabilities across data, content, technology, production, and commerce. It is a first-ever model set up to deliver marketing transformation, using data,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Hootsuite Welcomes New SVP of Software Development, Manish Kamra

Hootsuite announced that Manish Kamra will join the company as Senior Vice President, Software Development, with a focus on establishing the organization’s long-term technology development strategy and execution plan to deliver the highest levels of quality, performance, scalability, and reliability. Kamra joins Hootsuite most recently from Ericsson where he held...
Businessadtechdaily.com

Havas Partners With Wellcom Worldwide to Launch Global Production Business, Havas Studios

LONDON — Havas, one of the world’s largest advertising and communications groups, has partnered with global creative production agency Wellcom Worldwide to launch Havas Studios: a new, integrated global production business spanning the full range of content production capabilities. The partnership agreement, which will see employees from both businesses transferred...
Medical & Biotechcontractpharma.com

Thibault Jonckheere Named CEO of Exothera

The viral vector CDMO spinoff of Univercells is making an intranasal vaccine candidate for Covid-19 treatment. Exothera, a Univercells company and viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization, named Thibault Jonckheere as CEO. Thibault joined Exothera as deputy CEO following last year’s carve-out of the company from Univercells. The company...
EconomyTravel Weekly

Aurora Expeditions appoints Jos Dewing as first UK managing director

Australian expedition cruise line Aurora Expeditions has named travel and cruise industry veteran Jos Dewing as its first UK managing director to spearhead growth in the British market. He joins Aurora today (June 1), four months ahead of the company taking delivery of its second purpose-built expedition ship, the Sylvia...
Businesshotelmanagement.net

PPDS partners with AAHOA

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional TV and Digital Signage products and software, has formed a new strategic partnership with AAHOA. The collaboration follows PPDS’ recent return to the hospitality market in April with the company launching its new line of Chromecast built-in, Philips MediaSuite 4K pro Android TVs.
Businesswallstreetreporter.com

VSBLTY (OTC: VSBGF) CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Philadelphia, PA, June 01, 2021 — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY” or the “Company”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today released its CEO Update to highlight a number of recent milestones and provide an outlook for the forthcoming quarters. Financial...
Businessadtechdaily.com

MediaKind Announces Two Senior Appointments to Elevate Business Strategy in DTC and Advertising Space

Newly created roles strengthen MediaKind’s technical capabilities and strategic commitment to the rapidly growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) video, advertising, and sports markets. Mark Ramberg joins MediaKind as Group Vice President of Products, having led video platform product management at Hulu/Disney, one of the world’s largest DTC video services. New Executive Vice...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Bishop Fox appoints Patty Wright as SVP and GM of consulting

Bishop Fox announced the appointment of accomplished industry executive, Patty Wright, as senior vice president and general manager of consulting. Wright brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record for successfully building and leading services teams at industry giants like Cisco and Symantec, as well as security pioneers including Rapid7, @Stake, and Neohapsis. Wright reports to Bill Carroll, Bishop Fox’s chief operations officer (COO).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lithium South Development Appoints Renowned Senior Consultant Hydrogeologist

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcela Casini as Senior Consulting Geologist, and Qualified Person. Ms. Casini has a distinguished career in the lithium exploration and development industry in Argentina.
NFLmediapost.com

Washington Football Team Appoints First Chief Creative And Digital Officer

As the Washington Football Team looks at rebranding from the Washington Redskins, the organization hired its first chief creative and digital officer, Will Misselbrook, from The Wall Street Journal, where he served as the global head of creative. As part of the leadership team, Misselbrook will oversee the organization’s storytelling...
Businessprweek.com

Signal AI appoints Hanna Lindén as first chief people officer

NEW YORK: Communications technology provider Signal AI has named Hanna Lindén as its first chief people officer. In the new role, Lindén will build on Signal AI policies to hire and cultivate diverse talent. She will report to Signal AI CEO and cofounder David Benigson. The initiatives include using tools,...