Social media is a huge part of most people’s lives, especially for young adults and kids who have grown up with technology. A few studies have shown that the most popular apps are Snapchat and TikTok; both of these social media apps are full of sharing and creating video features. Alex Kepes (10) said, “I use Snapchat the most out of my social media apps. I use it because it is the easiest way to communicate with people. I have many more people on Snapchat than I do in my contacts, so I use it for convenience. I also use Twitter a fair amount, as I find it the most enjoyable. I love the hilarious quips mixed with current events that I need to know about. Twitter is the all-in-one social media app.”