‘Russian’ PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

By Ian Griggs
prweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to media reports, Fazze, an agency that works with influencers, approached Leo Grasset, a French YouTube star with more than a million subscribers, and Mirko Drotschman, a German podcaster and YouTube influencer with 1.5m subscribers. Both were offered thousands of pounds to promote a false claim that “the mortality...

www.prweek.com
