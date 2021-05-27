Cancel
Public Health

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

By MAE ANDERSON
FOX26
 5 days ago
Q: Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. A: Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn't necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.

FOX26

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

Public HealthWebster County Citizen

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

HIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

Employers announce COVID-19 vaccine requirements as workplaces reopen

(NEW YORK) — A growing number of businesses — from airline giant Delta to Broadway production “Hamilton” — have announced new workplace requirements surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. The announcements come as the pandemic eases in the U.S., and offices around the country commence reopening plans. Even as vaccination rates rise across...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Russian region orders employers to organise COVID-19 vaccines for employees

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region said on Tuesday that all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their employees. The regional branch of the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog added that employees could refuse to be vaccinated by providing their employer with a written justification. (Reporting by Polina...
Public HealthWCPO

Answering your COVID questions: Can employers require workers to get vaccinated?

Can your employer require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine? The short answer is yes, but there are some exceptions for medical and religious reasons. There is no federal law prohibiting employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated, and companies can require proof of vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says whether a state, local government or employer requires or mandates vaccinations is a matter of state and other applicable law.
Kidskhn.org

Consent Laws Could Prevent Covid Vaccines For Some Kids

Also, the CDC announces guidelines for children at summer camps and a roundup of how various states are doing on getting vaccines to its citizens. Nearly a half-million foster children in the U.S. and unaccompanied migrant teens at the southern border could be prevented from receiving coronavirus vaccines because of federal and state consent laws that require a parent or guardian’s approval. Regulators authorized emergency use of one Covid-19 shot in kids as young as 12 this month, accelerating the Biden administration’s broad immunization plans and school reopening plans. But that created unintended consequences for at-risk children: Because the vaccine, from Pfizer, has not received full regulatory approval, it has a murky status compared to the battery of routine vaccinations recommended by federal agencies. That means kids in many states can only receive it with a parent or guardian’s consent — a hurdle that’s impossible to meet for many children separated from their biological parents. (Owermohle, 5/30)
Public Healthfox13news.com

EEOC says employers can demand, incentivize COVID-19 shots

TAMPA, Fla. - Brian Reeves didn't want to mandate his employees at Fantastic Sam's to get COVID-19 vaccines. "It is their body, so they have the choice," he explained. But he did want to lean on them, just a little. "If I can encourage anybody to go get a vaccine,...
U.S. Politicsconvenience.org

EEOC: Employers Can Require Vaccines, Offer Incentives

WASHINGTON—Under federal law, U.S. employers can require all of their employees who physically enter the workplace to be inoculated against COVID-19 as long as they provide reasonable accommodations, and they can encourage vaccination with incentives that aren’t coercive, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in updated guidance Friday. Employers...
Public Healthpre-employ.com

The EEOC Permits COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives However, Confusion Remains

The EEOC Permits COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives However, Confusion Remains. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has released a new round of guidance permitting employers to offer workers rewards for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. However, areas of confusion remain due to a lack of clarity or examples. The new guidance...
U.S. Politicswastedive.com

Coronavirus vaccine requirements, incentives get federal OK — with some limits

Federal equal employment opportunity laws do not prohibit policies requiring that all employees who physically enter a workplace receive a COVID-19 vaccination, so long as such policies comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act as well as other applicable laws, according to technical assistance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated May 28.
U.S. PoliticsInsurance Journal

U.S. Updates Guidance on COVID Vaccine Mandates, Incentives, Privacy in Workplace

Federal employment laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has affirmed. Also, employers may offer incentives for employees to get vaccinated and must keep any vaccination information they obtain from employees confidential.
Texas StatePosted by
Newsweek

Texas Hospital Sued by 117 Employees For Requiring COVID Vaccine to Work

A Texas hospital is being sued by a group of more than 100 medical workers who allege that a requirement they receive COVID-19 vaccines forces them "to be human guinea pigs." The overwhelming majority of employees at Houston Methodist have already been vaccinated against the virus, while the hospital has set a June 7 deadline for stragglers to get inoculated or risk losing their jobs.
Public HealthNECN

HIPAA Explained: Can a Business or Employer Ask for Proof of Vaccination?

With mask orders ending and COVID restrictions lifting for fully vaccinated people, many are wondering what is and isn't allowed when it comes to requesting proof of vaccination. Some are questioning if requiring proof of vaccination violates HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. HIPAA is...
Healthaba.com

EEOC Updates Vaccination Guidance

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday updated its technical assistance question and answer document to confirm that a bank or other employer may offer an incentive to employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. If the employer is administering the vaccine, the incentive may not be “so substantial as to be coercive.”
Bangor Daily News

Androscoggin commissioner introduces ‘health freedom’ proposal to ban vaccine mandates

An Androscoggin commissioner unsuccessfully pushed a “health freedom” proposal to ban the county from requiring elected officials, staff and jail inmates to get COVID-19 vaccines. The Lewiston Sun Journal reported that the commissioners on Wednesday voted 6 to 1 to kill the proposal. Only Commissioner Isaiah Lary of Wales, who...
Texas StateNY Daily News

100 Texas healthcare workers sue hospital over vaccine mandate

Hospital workers at Houston Methodist Hospital are suing their employers over their mandate to get the COVID-19 vaccine which they claim forces them to become “human ‘guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment.”. The 117 workers said in their lawsuit that the vaccine requirement demands they “subject themselves to...
Public HealthBryan College Station Eagle

C-FORCE: Study finds trust in our public health system eroding

According to a February report from the Urban Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, “36% of nonelderly adults and 29% of children in the U.S. have delayed or foregone doctor care” during the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted by Healthcare Dive’s Ron Shinkman, “of those who put off care, more than three-quarters had one or more chronic health conditions and one in three said the result of not getting treatment was worsening health or limiting their ability to work and perform regular daily activities.”