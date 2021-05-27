Cancel
How could rising food prices affect you in the long term?

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - As the economy tries to recover from the pandemic, there are growing concerns of runaway inflation, especially with talks of more spending and borrowing from the Biden administration. We’ve seen higher costs in things like building supplies and gas, but will we be seeing higher prices at the grocery store?

