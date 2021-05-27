Cancel
Fintechs Turn Up The Heat, Consumers Still Prefer Traditional Banks - Study

By Tom Burroughes,
wealthbriefing.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditional banks are challenged by fintechs, but they are not on the defensive as much as some superficial reading of the terrain might suggest. A new report from Capgemini charts the marketplace. The term “fintech” has sprouted in recent years, and technology-driven financial organisations are often said to be challenging...

www.wealthbriefing.com
#Traditional Banks#Retail Banking#Digital Banking#Banks And Banking#India Consumers#Financial Technology#Efma#The World Fintech Report#Uae#Late Stage Fintechs#Fintech Executive Surveys#Global Consumers#Traditional Players#Incumbent Banks#Banking Products#Ubiquitous Banking#Digital Technology#Digital Models#Business Models#Vcs
