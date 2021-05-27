Fintechs Turn Up The Heat, Consumers Still Prefer Traditional Banks - Study

Data from YouGov Profiles shows that, over the past six months, a significant portion of consumers in Australia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Mexico, and the US haven’t sought out any kind of discount method when shopping at all. In France, this is just 16% of the public – while Britain has twice as many who have been seemingly content to pay full price (32%). But this group are a minority. A fifth (21%) say they have nothing to lose, 17% say they find promotions exciting, and one in ten (10%) say they like the experience of it. Catering to this audience – and making the experience as special as possible – as well as those with a more money-focused attitude could yield real benefits for brands. Looking beyond the short-term, brands may also wish to rethink their loyalty schemes. Many consumers have a mercenary attitude when it comes to their top motivations: 14% of French consumers say they’re driven by discounts, 11% say they sign up to these programmes because of points, and 8% s .. Full story on yougov.co.uk.