A "Responsible, Ambitious" Bank - The View From Kleinwort Hambros' CEO

The UK private bank, which sometimes describes itself as a "200-year-old start-up," talks to this publication following its recent awards success. We set our goals and ambitions very high. Our vision is to be a leading responsible bank for client service and expertise. We have set that out in terms of delivery to our clients and to our staff. As a responsible bank, we strive to make a positive difference to our clients, our communities and our people. We set high goals and we make them exciting. And we also think that this should scare people a little bit.