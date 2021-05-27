Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Who's Moving Where In Wealth Management? - Vontobel, Close Brothers, Schroders Personal Wealth

By Editorial Staff,
wealthbriefing.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest senior moves in wealth and asset management from across Europe and the UK. Former deputy attorney general of Switzerland, Maria-Antonella Bino, will be taking over as general counsel at Vontobel, starting next month. She will assume global responsibility for legal and compliance functions at the Swiss wealth manager and will join the executive committee of Vontobel Holding AG and Bank Vontobel AG.

www.wealthbriefing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Royal Bank Of Scotland#Wealth Manager#Investment Management#Financial Investment#Financial Management#Swiss#Vontobel Holding Ag#Bank Vontobel Ag#Sygnum#Bnp Paribas#Schroders Personal Wealth#Lloyds Banking Group#Cisi#Investment Director#Portfolios#Finance#Ceo#Financial Advice#Global Responsibility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Related
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

HIG Capital expands European WhiteHorse team

Global alternative investment firm HIG Capital (HIG) has expanded its European WhiteHorse team with the addition of Sebastian Lorenz as Principal and Head of the DACH region. Lorenz has 11 years of experience in direct lending and corporate finance. He was previously a Director in the Private Finance division of Barings. Prior to that, he worked for Ares Management.
Businessfinextra.com

Former Standard Chartered Bank CEO Tracy Clarke joins Acin as non-exec

Acin, the SaaS company pioneering the global standard for operational risk control, has today announced the appointment of Tracy Clarke as a Non-Executive Director and strategic consultant. Tracy is the latest senior figure to join Acin, whose market-defining solution has been widely adopted by the world’s most significant financial institutions.
Businessinvesting.com

World’s Third-Biggest Wealth Fund Joins Medline Buyout Group

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is joining one of the biggest leveraged buyouts of all time by investing about $1 billion alongside a consortium acquiring medical supply company Medline Industries Inc. The world’s third-biggest wealth fund, known as ADIA, will back the takeover of Medline by Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)...
Businessindialife.us

Indian Bank partners with Fisdom to offer wealth management solutions

Indian Bank, the seventh largest public sector bank, has partnered with wealth tech company Fisdom to offer wealth management products and services to the bank's 10 crore customers. Fisdom's role encompasses the entire wealth management journey from origination to fulfilment and post-sale service. The partnership will focus on enabling large-scale...
Businesskalkinemedia.com

Why activist investors are targeting Aviva

Europe’s largest activist fund Cevian is pressing Aviva to cut costs and return £5 billion to its shareholders. As per the co-founder of the Cevian, Aviva has been managed inappropriately for many years. Emma Walmsley, CEO of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc (LON: GSK), had recently been targeted by the New York...
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Hubbard joins Baird Wealth Management

Drew Hubbard has joined the JPR Group of Baird Private Wealth Management in Bowling Green. Hubbard, who has 13 years of experience in the financial industry, graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in corporate and organizational communications. Hubbard is participating in the 2021 class of Leadership Bowling Green,...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Impax Asset Management Regulatory News (IEM)

On 8 June 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 460.00 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 282,720,988 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 282,720,988. There are no shares held in Treasury.
Marketswealthbriefing.com

US Wealth Manager Smiles On UK-Listed Opportunities

We recently spoke to a senior investment manager about his approach and he noted how a significant chunk of portfolio holdings are quoted on London's AIM market. There are times when forces align. There is unprecedented focus on healthcare development because of COVID-19; the pandemic has also upended retail; Brexit is prompting the UK to try and attract inward investment, and rich US equity valuations mean that American investors are increasingly interested in foreign opportunities.
Economywealthmanagement.com

How Private Equity Is Reshaping Wealth Management

No matter where you sit in the wealth management world, it’s impossible to miss the surging presence of outside capital in our industry. Major private equity players have taken an active hand in directly or indirectly cultivating mergers and acquisitions in the RIA space. In fact, more than 65% of the firms that completed multiple deals over the last five years enjoyed the support of a capital partner, according to Advisor Growth Strategies’ recent RIA Deal Room Report.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Activist Investor Cevian Capital Now Holds 4.95% Stake in Aviva — Update

--Investment firm Cevian Capital now owns 4.95% of Aviva's total issued share capital. --Shareholders should receive around GBP5 billion of excess capital from Aviva, Cevian Capital said. --Aviva could achieve savings of at least GBP500 million in costs, the activist investor said. By Ian Walker, Sabela Ojea. Activist investor Cevian...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hightower Awarded Aite Group's 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award For Sales Enablement/Prospecting

CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has been recognized as a winner in Aite Group's 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards, in the Sales Enablement/Prospecting category. The annual awards program, organized by global research and advisory firm Aite Group, honors innovations achieved by wealth management firms leveraging technology to surpass the status quo.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Muskie returns to Maine to join Camden National Wealth Management as senior vice president, senior wealth advisor

CAMDEN – Camden National Wealth Management announced that Edmund “Ned” Muskie, Jr., has joined its growing team as senior vice president, senior wealth advisor. With more than 35 years of experience in banking and wealth management, Muskie brings extensive knowledge in investment management, multigenerational wealth transfer, retirement and estate planning, tax strategies and more. In his new role, Muskie will cultivate and manage relationships with high-net-worth individuals and families as well as non-profit and public entity clients across Maine and Northern New England.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BusinessBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Arvest Wealth Management hires trust officer

Arvest Wealth Management announces Aaron Tesavis has joined Arvest Trust, where he will serve as a trust officer III. Tesavis has worked in the financial services industry since 2004 and has served as a trust officer at several national-level banks. In his role at Arvest, Tesavis primarily will be responsible for the administration, development and maintenance of more complex and larger trust and Individual Retirement Accounts.
BusinessBusiness Wire

MACIF Announces Its Intention to Issue Subordinated Bonds to Finance Aviva France Acquisition

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACIF, Aéma Groupe’s affiliate, announced on 8 June 2021 its intention to raise Euro subordinated debt in the capital market as part of Aviva France acquisition financing. The transaction, subject to market conditions, is expected to be made of several Euro tranches (Restricted Tier 1, Tier 2 and/or Tier 3) and will strengthen the new Group capital structure and Solvency position.
Businessvoonze.com

All roads to a Credit Suisse merger lead to UBS

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Credit Suisse’s new chairman, António Horta-Osório, is too busy to think about mergers. But its stock market crash suggests that an acquisition is not out of the question. All roads lead to UBS. Horta-Osório’s first job is to...
Businesswindtech-international.com

Enfinity Global appoints Francesco Cosulich as Head of European Funds

Francesco Cosulich has been appointed Head of European Funds at Enfinity Global, a company active in the development of renewable energy and sustainability solutions to enable the transition to a carbon-free global economy. Francesco has over 20 years of experience in fundraising, investor relations and asset management with global investors....
Businessassetservicingtimes.com

BNP Paribas boosts assets under depositary in Spain with Banco Sabadel acquisition

BNP Paribas boosts assets under depositary in Spain with Banco Sabadel acquisition. BNP Paribas Securities Services has acquired the depositary banking business from Banco Sabadell, Spain’s fourth-largest banking group. The completion of the acquisition follows the agreement signed in April as part of BNP Paribas’ strategy to develop its network...