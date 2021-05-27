Who's Moving Where In Wealth Management? - Vontobel, Close Brothers, Schroders Personal Wealth
The latest senior moves in wealth and asset management from across Europe and the UK. Former deputy attorney general of Switzerland, Maria-Antonella Bino, will be taking over as general counsel at Vontobel, starting next month. She will assume global responsibility for legal and compliance functions at the Swiss wealth manager and will join the executive committee of Vontobel Holding AG and Bank Vontobel AG.www.wealthbriefing.com