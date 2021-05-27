Cancel
Business

How could rising food prices affect you in the long term?

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
FOX26
FOX26
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (SBG) - As the economy tries to recover from the pandemic, there are growing concerns of runaway inflation, especially with talks of more spending and borrowing from the Biden administration. We've seen higher costs in things like building supplies and gas, but will we be seeing higher prices at the grocery store?

FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

