A lot of people are against online casinos because they can't physically see or touch the games and the casino - or at least this is what they claim. But there's something to be said for being able to play from your own home, without a time limit, and with a range of different real money casino games that you might not be able to find anywhere else. You can also get bonuses for using one particular payment method if you bet within a certain amount of times, which can really help boost your bankroll.