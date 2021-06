June is finally here, but for those looking to buy a PS5, the stock situation still hasn't improved. As the busy E3 season kicks off bringing exciting game announcements for PS5, many people are still looking to get their hands on the console at all, and PS5 restocks remain as sporadic and frustrating as ever. And despite Sony's plans to ramp up PS5 production this summer, the company also recently warned that stock shortages will likely continue into 2022. There's a chance will see the PS5 pop up around Amazon Prime Day later this month, but nothing is confirmed just yet. Still, buying a PS5 isn't impossible, but rather a game of persistence and knowing where to look. PS5 restocks at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and other stores happen most weeks, but you have to be ready at all times.