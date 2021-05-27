Retailers risk losing loyal customers if they get returns wrong, Klarna warns

Klarna has revealed in a news research that 84% online shoppers would turn their back on a retailer after a bad returns experience. According to the press release, the research highlights the power of returns as a customer acquisition and retention tool, and the repercussions of getting them wrong. With 39% of consumers having done more shopping online since the pandemic, an increased reliance on returns means people’s patience is waning when it comes to clunky or costly returns processes. Therefore, 83% of online shoppers admit to getting frustrated by retailers which have an inefficient returns process, while 82% agree that retailers in general need to improve their returns capabilities.