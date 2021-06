PAOLI — The Paoli softball team returned to action on Friday, hosting the North Harrison Cougars just a day after coming up short of upsetting Class 1A No. 10 Barr-Reeve. Unfortunately for the Rams, they weren’t able to hang with the Cougars, falling 17-7. Paoli, briefly, held a lead after scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning. After that, though, North Harrison took over. The Cougars scored four in the second and another in the third to go up 5-1, but Paoli battled back to cut the lead to 5-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.